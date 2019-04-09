It was a political operation: Praveen Kakkar on IT raids

-
"It was a political operation," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's officer on special duty (OSD) Praveen Kakkar, while commenting on the two-day-long raids at his residence and official premises.
"Despite the two-day-long raid, they (Income Tax Department) didn't find any document that they could seize, they didn't recover any cash or jewellery. They didn't find anything objectionable, it was a political operation," he told ANI in the early hours of Tuesday.
Raids began on Sunday morning at the residences of Kakkar in Indore and former advisor to Kamal Nath R K Miglani in Delhi, on charges of alleged tax evasion.
I-T department officials conducted searches at several locations in Indore, Bhopal, Goa, and NCR.
On Monday, Kakkar's son Salil was picked up by I-T sleuths for interrogation while raids were being carried out at various locations across the country, including the residence of Ashwin Sharma, an associate of Praveen.
It is believed that Ashwin had got most of Praveen's companies registered in the name of Salil.
