President of District Congress Committee in Amethi resigns

Yogendra Mishra, of District Committee in Amethi, has resigned from the post, taking responsibility for the defeat of in the polls from here.

In a letter addressed to the party president, Mishra took responsibility for the loss the grand old party suffered in in the

won Uttar Pradesh's constituency with a margin of 55,120 votes against

has remained a bastion of the Congress party for decades. Irani got 4,67,598 votes. Gandhi had been winning on the seat since 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)