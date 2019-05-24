DRDO successfully tests indigenous 500-kg guided bomb

The and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully tested an indigenously developed 500-kg inertially guided bomb at the test-firing range in

The bomb hit its target with high precision, government officials said.

"The bomb was fired by a combat aircraft from a 30-km range and hit its target with high precision," they said.

Guided bombs are meant to precisely hit a designated target to minimize collateral damage.

The weapon being developed is similar to the SPICE (Smart, Precise Impact, Cost-Effective), an made bomb which was used by the to hit terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.

DRDO is also reportedly developing two such glide bombs named--Gaurthmaa and Garuda.

Garuthmaa is the winged version with a range of 100 km while Garuda is the non-winged version with a range of 30 km.

DRDO is also developing a Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW) which can be used to damage enemy airfields during war.

