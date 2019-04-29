Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan among early voters in Mumbai

Polling for the fourth phase of the polls began on Monday in 71 constituencies spread across nine states including Maharashtra, which is home to Bollywood industry.

Kick-starting the day by exercising their franchise, scores of B-Town celebrities arrived at their designated polling stations.

Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, and his wife were among the early voters in

Flashing her indelible ink-stained finger in her latest selfie, wrote, "This is the moment that matters. Every vote is a voice that counts."

too posted a selfie on after casting her vote. "Voting is our right, let's use it wisely! The future of our country is in our hands. Let's do our duty and Vote For India," she wrote in the caption.

Rekha was also spotted outside her designated polling booth wearing all white clothes and black sunglasses. She even held her inked finger high, to pose for the paparazzi.

was also spotted, outside a polling station in Mumbai, flashing her index finger for the media.

The Filmmaker also took to her stories to encourage her fans to go out and vote. In one of the posts, she wrote: "Vote if you are not Robot." In another, sharing a picture of her ink-stained finger, she wrote, "V for Vote."

and his wife were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi, after casting their vote.

Urmila Matondkar, who is the candidate from North Mumbai, also arrived early in the morning, to cast her vote.

Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Tiger Shroff, Kajol, and also arrived at their respective polling stations to cast their vote.

The ongoing elections are being held in seven phases spanning between 11 April and 19 May. Votes will be counted on May 23.

