Priyanka, Deepika let their hair down at Met Gala after-party

After completely slaying the pink carpet looking breathtakingly stunning, Bollywood divas Chopra and posed for an epic photograph at the after-party, alongside

Priyanka, who owned the pink carpet in a Haute Couture silver gown, changed into a comfortable silver blingy dress for the after party.

Meanwhile, Deepika ditched her pretty pink Barbie gown for a bright yellow dress paired with a black and white striped coat.

The 36-year-old shared the picture-perfect moment on her account. "Charlie and the Indian angels end the night," she wrote alongside the photograph.

Apart from Priyanka, Nick, and Deepika, the photo also features socialite Natasha Poonawalla, for Vogue India Anaita Shroff Adajania and American political staffer

and Nick made their grand return to the 2019 as a married couple on Tuesday. The two turned heads as they arrived hand-in-hand and posed for the shutterbugs.

The couple brought their fashion A-game to the fore as they wore over-the-top ensembles for the mega event.

Meanwhile, graced the 2019 Met Gala pink carpet in a dreamy pink gown. She opted for a retro hairdo and teamed it up with a gorgeous embellished headband. The stunner rounded off her look with an oxblood lip colour and pink smokey eyes.

