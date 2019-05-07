Shooting for Karan Johar's 'Shershaah' begins

Days after filmmaker Johar announced his new project 'Shershaah,' the shooting of the film began on Tuesday.

Indian Film announced the news in a tweet. " and .. Shershaah goes on floors, filming begins... Directed by Vishnu Varadhan," Adarsh tweeted.

The also shared a picture featuring Sidharth Malhotra, along with the team.

The film would be based on the true story of the Kargil War hero Vikram Batra, suggested poster shared by Johar. Batra died during the 1999's Kargil War.

The film, starring and Kiara Advani, is being helmed by Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, and are producing the film together.

Meanwhile, Johar is busy with 'Student of the Year 2,' which features Tiger Shroff, and and will hit the screens on May 10. 'Student of the Year 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year,' which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and

Apart from 'Shershaah', will be seen in her upcoming flick 'Good News' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and The film will release on December 27.

Sidharth Malhotra recently wrapped up the shooting for 'Jabariya Jodi' where he will share the screen with Parineeti Chopra.

