Shooting for Karan Johar's 'Shershaah' begins

Days after filmmaker Karan Johar announced his new project 'Shershaah,' the shooting of the film began on Tuesday.
Indian Film critic and trade analyst announced the news in a tweet. "Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani... Shershaah goes on floors, filming begins... Directed by Vishnu Varadhan," Adarsh tweeted.
The film critic also shared a picture featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani along with the team.
The film would be based on the true story of the Kargil War hero Vikram Batra, suggested poster shared by Johar. Captain Batra died during the 1999's Kargil War.
The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, is being helmed by Vishnu Varadhan. Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi are producing the film together.
Meanwhile, Johar is busy with 'Student of the Year 2,' which features Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday and will hit the screens on May 10. 'Student of the Year 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year,' which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.
Apart from 'Shershaah', Kiara Advani will be seen in her upcoming flick 'Good News' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will release on December 27.
Sidharth Malhotra recently wrapped up the shooting for 'Jabariya Jodi' where he will share the screen with Parineeti Chopra.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
