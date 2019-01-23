Priyanka's induction will help party form next govt in UP: Rahul

on Wednesday expressed hope that Gandhi's formal entry into the party will help the form the next government in

while addressing the voters in his parliamentary constituency said, "At the Centre we (Congress) will have an alliance government, whereas in Gandhi has been made the incharge of eastern UP, now party will have its here".

Rahul made the statement in the backdrop of his sister Gandhi's induction in the Congress party as its

Priyanka has also been appointed as the in-charge of eastern in run-up to Lok Sabha polls.

While targeting for allegedly failing to deliver on his poll promises, Rahul said that if Congress government comes to power at centre in 2019, 50,000 jobs will be created in 24 hours.

He also highlighted that in, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, where the Congress won the recently held assembly elections the farmers loan were waived within 10 days of party forming the government.

"We will waive off the loans of farmers as we have done in Rajasthan, and within 10 days of coming to power," said

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)