Emigrants played key role in India's freedom struggle: Yogi

Remembering Netaji Subhash Chandra on his anniversary, Chief Minister said that emigrants played a key role in the freedom of the nation along with

Appreciating the emigrants for attending the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Yogi said that has reached new heights because of their achievements.

Speaking at the concluding day of the event, he said: "The panel discussions were held on important issues. Not only but the whole country can learn something from them. We will provide new momentum to the dialogue that we have begun during this event".

He congratulated the people who were conferred with the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammaan during the event and said that he hopes the award would attract more people to their native country and encourage them to do great things.

He welcomed the emigrants to the ongoing largest human congregation Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

He also welcomed Mauritian and expressed his delight for his participation in the events.

Ram Nath Kovind, and MoS VK Singh were among the dignitaries who attended the event.

