Pulwama attack: Protests in Nepal express solidarity with Indian Govt

Hundreds of people on Saturday held protest in over the killing of 40 Indian security personnel by Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last week.

The protests were held in Nepal's Parsa (Birgunj), Majottari (Jaleshwor, Bhubaneshwor), Rupandehi and other adjoining districts.

It is believed that the protest was held in order to express solidarity with the Indian Government and against the heinous crime.

Not only that, the staff members working in the Indian Mission in has also contributed one day salary for the fallen soldiers of the

"We have decided to contribute our one day salary for the family members of the deceased soldiers who were deliberately targeted for doing their job well. Around a hundred people are currently working in the Indian Embassy. We all have contributed the amount because we thoroughly believe that terrorism cannot be justified in any way and we are with our Indian friends," said one of the staff members working at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu told ANI.

In addition, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has also organised a candlelight vigil for the brave hearts on February 27.