Pune: Customs officials seize gold biscuits from SpiceJet flight

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Pune Customs seized 14 gold biscuits worth Rs 52.99 lakh from a SpiceJet flight which arrived at the Pune International Airport from Dubai.
"AIU officials of Pune Customs seized 14 gold biscuits weighing 1633 grams valued at Rs 52.99 lakh from SpiceJet flight No SG-52 arrived from Dubai on June 16 at 4.30 am at Pune International Airport," a press release by the Office of Commissioner of Customs on Monday read.
It added that the gold was of foreign origin and was recovered from the rear lavatory of the plane.
"The gold was recovered during the rummaging of the aircraft from the rear lavatory concealed behind the cavity of the wash basin. Gold was wrapped in transparent adhesive tape. All the 14 gold biscuits are of foreign origin marked and engraved as International Precious Metal Refiners bearing serial marks.
"Superintendent Sudhanshu Khaire and Inspector Jayakumar Ramachandran detected the said gold biscuits during rummaging," read the statement.
The entire seizure operation was carried out under the command of Mahesh Patil, the Deputy Commissioner of Pune Customs.
Further investigation as per the Customs Act, 1962 is underway.
