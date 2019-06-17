Pune: Customs officials seize gold biscuits from SpiceJet flight

The (AIU) of Customs seized 14 gold biscuits worth Rs 52.99 lakh from a flight which arrived at the International Airport from

"AIU officials of Customs seized 14 gold biscuits weighing 1633 grams valued at Rs 52.99 lakh from flight No SG-52 arrived from on June 16 at 4.30 am at Pune International Airport," a press release by the Office of of Customs on Monday read.

It added that the gold was of foreign origin and was recovered from the rear lavatory of the plane.

"The gold was recovered during the rummaging of the aircraft from the rear lavatory concealed behind the cavity of the wash basin. Gold was wrapped in transparent adhesive tape. All the 14 gold biscuits are of foreign origin marked and engraved as International Precious Metal Refiners bearing serial marks.

" and detected the said gold biscuits during rummaging," read the statement.

The entire seizure operation was carried out under the command of Mahesh Patil, the of

Further investigation as per the Customs Act, 1962 is underway.

