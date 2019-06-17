TMC MLA Sunil Singh along with 12 councillors join BJP

MLA along with 12 TMC councillors on Monday joined BJP in presence of BJP leaders and here.

" members are joining BJP in large numbers. Mamata Banerjee has ruined West Bengal's peaceful ambience by propagating violence...That's why her party members are now leaving her side and joining our party," Vijayvargiya said.

BJP chief said, "The tension between BJP and TMC in is escalating. TMC leaders started joining our party at the beginning of Lok Sabha polls and even during the elections. Since then many leaders have joined BJP."

Along with MLA from Nowpara, 12 TMC Councilors, four stage artists and as many doctors also joined BJP.

