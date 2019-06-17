BJP's Nisith Pramanik arrives in Parliament wearing feathered turban

chose to wear traditional attire for the swearing-in ceremony of the MPs on Monday.

While most of the ministers had worn plain white kurta pyjamas with varied waistcoats, Pramanik was seen wearing a feathered turban.

Pramanik, who recently won from the constituency of district said, "I belong to the Rajbongshi community and hence, I decided to resemble the same on the first day of the session."

The swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected MPs will be spread over two days. took oath today along with other members including Home Amit Shah, Defence and (ANI)

He further added, " is a diversified country. Despite that, we live in unity. Our traditions bind us together."

Apart from Prmanik, Dr Ashok Kumar, the from Madhubani district of also arrived at the Parliament wearing a stole and cap of Madhubani art in order to resemble his constituency.

Pramanik also spoke on the ' Ram' slogans being chanted in the parliament.

"The slogan of Ram is not just a slogan for the people of It is a saintly phrase for the entire nation. The of is weaving unnecessary issues. She is behaving like a present-day Hitler," the minister said.

took oath today along with other Lok Sabha members including Amit Shah, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)