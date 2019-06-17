BJP's Nisith Pramanik arrives in Parliament wearing feathered turban

JUST IN
BJP MP Nisith Pramanik chose to wear traditional attire for the swearing-in ceremony of the Lok Sabha MPs on Monday.

While most of the ministers had worn plain white kurta pyjamas with varied waistcoats, Pramanik was seen wearing a feathered turban.

Pramanik, who recently won from the constituency of Cooch Behar district said, "I belong to the Rajbongshi community and hence, I decided to resemble the same on the first day of the Lok Sabha session."

He further added, "India is a diversified country. Despite that, we live in unity. Our traditions bind us together."

Apart from Prmanik, Dr Ashok Kumar, the BJP MP from Madhubani district of Bihar also arrived at the Parliament wearing a stole and cap of Madhubani art in order to resemble his constituency.

Pramanik also spoke on the 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans being chanted in the parliament.

"The slogan of Jai Shree Ram is not just a slogan for the people of West Bengal. It is a saintly phrase for the entire nation. The Chief Minister of West Bengal is weaving unnecessary issues. She is behaving like a present-day Hitler," the minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath today along with other Lok Sabha members including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

