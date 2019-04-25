Punjab CM slams Badals for trying to divide people, polarise communities

on Thursday accused the Badals of trying to divide the people and polarise the communities in

While addressing a public rally here, the put the blame on the Akalis for the spate of desecrations and the police firing incidents of Bargari and Kotkapura, read a statement.

He said that the Akalis did nothing to control the situation and allowed it to get out of hand, which indicated their involvement in the Behbal Kalan and other incidents.

"Just one more month for you to enjoy, and then you will meet your fate," Amarinder warned the Badals, adding that "they should remember they cannot escape their sins forever."

The Sikhs would never forget or forgive them for the defilement of their holy scripture, said Amarinder. He added that the Badals and others claiming to be Akalis were playing a farce on the people of Punjab.

Asserting that the Akal Takth was the 'jaan' and 'shaan' (life and pride) of Sikhs, Captain Amarinder called upon the people to teach the Badals a lesson for eroding the dignity of the highest temporal seat of the community by summoning and giving orders to the Jathedar.

His ancestors had historic ties with the holy city of Sahib and he would continue to uphold the same, said the Chief Minister, recalling that it was (of Patiala) and (of Naba and Jind) who had disguised themselves as Pandits to perform the last rites of the Bade Sahibzada, the statement added.

The tradition of sacrifice for the people was in his blood, said Captain Amarinder, adding that the self-styled 'Maharathi' and his wife would be routed out by the people of Ferozepur and Bathinda.

"Though they claim to be the custodians of Sikhi, they did not do anything for the development of the holy city of or the Panth," said the and pointed out that it was the government which got the gates constructed in Sahib and the 40 muktas (minarets) in Muktsar here.

