Modi biopic should release after May 19: EC sources

In order to ensure free and fair elections, the of on Thursday expressed that it is of the view that the Oberoi-starrer biopic 'PM Modi' should not be released till May 19.

"The commission is of the view that the film should not be released till May 19," sources in the told ANI.

The poll body said that delaying the release will be in the interest of free and fair Lok Sabha elections.

EC on Monday submitted its report in a sealed cover before the over the film following which a bench headed by of India, Ranjan Gogoi, posted the matter for hearing on April 26 and had directed that report be served to the petitioner (producers of the movie).

On April 17, officials of the watched the film in a special screening on the directions of the

A committee with a total of seven officials set up for the purpose was present for the screening of the biopic titled 'PM Modi'.

The top court had asked the EC to watch the Modi biopic and submit its view to the court by April 22 in a sealed cover.

On April 12, makers of the Oberoi-starrer had moved the apex court, challenging the stay on the film's release. The producer of the film, Sandip Singh, had said that the poll panel banned the movie without watching it.

The film was scheduled to release on April 11, coinciding with the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections in the country. However, on April 10, the EC stayed the release of the biopic till elections culminate, stating that the film disturbs the level-playing field.

