Punjab Police bust Pakistan-backed terror module

Police have busted a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), which was backed by a Pakistan and Germany based terror group that was conspiring to unleash a series of terror strikes in Punjab and its adjoining states.

"Four module members have been arrested and a large quantity of arms, ammunition, explosives and communication devices, has been seized by the Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police. The module was conspiring to unleash a series of terror strikes in Punjab and its adjoining states," said a statement from Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Sunday.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has decided to hand over further investigations in the case to the Investigation Agency (NIA) in a bid to ensure that the entire conspiracy is fully and expeditiously unravelled.

"Five AK-47 rifles along with 16 magazines and 472 rounds of ammunition, 4 China made .30 bore pistols along with 8 magazines and 72 rounds of ammunition, 9 hand grenades, 5 Thuraya satellite phones along with their ancillary equipment, two mobile phones, two wireless sets, and Rs 10 lakh fake Indian currency notes (FICN) have been recovered from them," the statement read.

The Chief Minister has also urged the Central government to direct the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) to launch necessary counter-measures to check any further threat from drones to the border state.

According to Deputy General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, the weapons were suspected to have been delivered across the Indo-Pak border from Pakistan by drones launched by the ISI and state-sponsored 'Jihadi' and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, Prisons Act, and various relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

