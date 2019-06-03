'Purged' top NK envoy seen with Kim Jong-un at a show

A senior North Korean official, ChoI, who was reportedly 'purged' after - talks collapsed in February, made an appearance at an event with leader Kim Jong-un, Yonhap media reported on Monday.

ChoI was the North Korean counterpart of US in the several rounds of talks between the two countries. The talks failed after two hopeful summits collapsed.

Media reports erupted that he had been sent to a hard labour and re-education camp near the Chinese border. However, recent pictures emerging from an art performance raise questions over these claims.

South Korea's presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, earlier said it's premature to conclude that such a purge is actually underway in

"There's nothing we can confirm (for you)," told reporters Friday. "We are monitoring all related situations (in North Korea). But I think it's important to figure out how much information in the article has been confirmed."

The reports also claimed that had executed another negotiator, to the US,

However, what further raised doubts was the announcement of ChoI's successor, although there is no confirmation about his execution so far.

