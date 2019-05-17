Rajasthan: Govt hospital doctors protest after family of deceased vandalize property

Doctors at a state government hospital, Shri Sanwaliya Ji Rajkiya Samanya Chikitsalay, wore black ribbons in protest after the family of a woman who allegedly died during treatment vandalized the hospital property.

Speaking to ANI, DR Dinesh Vaishnav, Working Doctors Association, said, "We are under fear and those who have misbehaved with our staff and vandalized hospital property should be arrested as soon as possible...We are not going on strike as the weather is very hot and there are several patients who need us but we are protesting by wearing black bands."

"We demand arrest of those responsible, the police have assured of appropriate action," Vaishnav added.

On May 15, a woman named Rashida, who was admitted to the hospital due to a critical illness, allegedly died during the treatment. After this, the relatives of the deceased misbehaved with the staff and damaged the hospital properties.

The doctors have reported the incident to the police and a case has been registered. However, they alleged that the police did not take any action against the accused.

