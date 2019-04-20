Rajasthan Royals overpower Mumbai Indians by five wickets

Royals defeated by five wickets in the ongoing here on Saturday.

a target of 162, got off to a steady start and the openers, and Sanju Samson, formed a 39-run partnership which was broken by as he took the wicket of Rahane.

Then Steve Smith, who took the charge of captaincy for Rajasthan, came out to bat. Samson scored 35 runs off just 19 deliveries before Chahar got hold of Samson and sent him back to the pavilion.

In the same over, Chahar again showed his magic and sent to the pavilion on duck.

Riyan Parag then came out to bat and formed a prodigious 70-run partnership with the providing their much-needed momentum.

Smith led the inning from the front and scored effulgent 59 runs off 48 balls and help his side chase the target with five balls to spare and with five wickets in hand.

Earlier, were sent to bat first and got a very quick breakthrough in the name of Rohit Sharma, who was sent back to the pavilion by Shreyas Gopal.

Suryakumar Yadav then joined the on-field batter and both played some stunning shots and stitched a 97-run partnership.

Yadav's inning was brought to an end by whereas De Kock was sent back by Gopal.

were able to put up a decent total thanks to the poor fielding displayed by Rajasthan.

Also, dropped three catches, one of De Kock and two catches of Hardik Pandya. Later took the wicket of destructive Pandya, which may have had brought some relief to the 24-year old pacer.

After the allotted 20 overs, Mumbai Indians set a target of 162 for the hosts.

Mumbai Indians will now visit Chennai to face the top positioned Chennai Super Kings on April 26 while will host Capitals on April 22.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals (Steve Smith- 59, Riyan Parag- 43, 3/29) defeated Mumbai Indians (Quinton de Kock- 65, Suryakumar Yadav 34, Shreyas Gopal 2/21) by five wickets.

