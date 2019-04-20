Messi is best player in football history: Puyol

Former Puyol on Saturday said is the best in the history of

"He is playing at an incredible level. For me, he is the best ever in the history of the game," Goal.com quoted Puyol as saying.

The ex- captain, who won three titles, praised the 31-year old for improving 'in every way'.

"Season after season, his game has evolved, all the things he does now. And you can see he's improving every year with new attributes he brought to his game," Puyol added.

"He has improved in every way and he is taking a step forward on a personal level. He has always been a leader on the field but now, you can see that he is a leader on and off the pitch," he said.

entered in semi-finals as they defeated Manchester United in the quarter-finals with Messi scoring twice in the second leg at

Also, Messi is the top scorer in the competition with ten goals.

Interestingly, in as well, Messi has the highest number of goals, 33, helping his side, Barcelona atop the points table with 74 points, nine points ahead of the second-placed Atletico Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)