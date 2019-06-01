Rajasthan: Union Minister Smriti Irani offers prayers at Shrinathji temple

I have come here to seek Lord Krishna's blessings on behalf of all the ministers in the Modi government, said on Saturday after offering prayers at the temple here.

"I came seeking Thakurji's blessings before we start the work of rebuilding the country with compassion and harmony. I have come here on behalf of every one of us (ministers), seeking his blessings. I have always said that whatever I have achieved till date is due to his blessings," Irani told reporters here.

Irani has been allotted the ministry of textiles and the ministry of women and child development in the PM Modi cabinet 2.0.

Irani took oath along with the PM Modi, Amit Shah, and other prominent BJP cabinet ministers and representatives of BJP allies - (LJSP), Harsimrat Kaur (Akali Dal), (Shiv Sena) and Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A) on Thursday.

