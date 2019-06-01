The BJP will have no walkover in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Asserting that the 52 newly-elected MPs will work like "a pride of brave-hearted lions", on Saturday said that his party will continue to work "fearlessly" and that the BJP cannot have a "walk over" in parliament.

"The Party may have just 52 members but we will work together like a pride of brave-hearted lions to protect our Constitution and institutions and to fearlessly do our duty as the leading The BJP will have no walkover in Parliament," tweeted

Congress has secured a meagre 52 out of 543 seats in the recent elections.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party, said that Congress' ideological battle with the BJP will continue.

"Every Congress member must remember that each one of you is fighting for the Constitution, for every person in irrespective of the colour of his skin or belief," Rahul was quoted as saying by

At a meeting of the last week, Rahul had last week offered to resign from the post of Congress accepting responsibility for the defeat in the elections but CWC has rejected it.

.

