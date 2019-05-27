Rajasthan: Woman abducted, gang-raped by 6 men

-
A married woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by six people at various locations in Rajasthan, police said.
A case was registered one month ago regarding the abduction of the victim.
"Her tea was spiked and then she was taken away on a motorcycle and was allegedly gang-raped, at multiple locations. We have registered a case against six people. Out of them, we have arrested three people on Sunday," said Dinesh Jiwanani, Landanu Police station in-charge.
The police are searching for the remaining three culprits.
