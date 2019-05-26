Politicos line up at Tirumala to seek Lord Balaji's blessings

Many politicians, including newly elected MPs and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), arrived at Tirupati Balaji temple here on Sunday to seek blessings of the revered Lord.
KCR reached Tirumala today along with his family members. YSRCP leaders Ch Bhaskar Reddy and P Ramachandra Reddy also arrived at the temple town and will offer prayers tomorrow.
After the declaration of poll results, some of the newly elected public representatives offered prayers at Lord Balaji's abode. Visakhapatnam MP M V V Satyanarayana from YSRCP offered prayers at the Tirumala abode. Telangana Congress President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy also offered prayers to Lord Balaji.
Visakhapatnam (West) MLA PGVR Naidu also arrived at the temple and sought blessings.
Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu, who is one of the three TDP MPs elected this time, also visited Lord Venkateswara's abode and offered prayers.
In the recently-concluded polls, TRS won nine parliamentary seats in Telangana, BJP won four parliamentary seats, Congress won three and AIMIM won one seat out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the state.
In Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP bagged 22 Lok Sabha seats out of 25 in the state, while the TDP could get only three seats.
Nationally, BJP secured 303 seats, 22 more than the party got in the 2014 elections. The NDA's total tally went up to 352 in 17th Lok Sabha.
The NDA tally of 352 comprises 303 of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, 16 of JDU, six of Lok Janshakti Party, two each of Akali Dal and Apna Dal and one each of All Jharkhand Students Union, Loktantrik Party, Mizo National Front and National People's Party and one independent backed by the BJP in Karnataka.
