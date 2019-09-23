Rajkummar Rao can't wait to begin working with Priyanka Chopra in 'White Tiger'

Actor Rajkummar Rao cannot wait to start filming the adaptation of the Man Booker-winning novel 'The White Tiger,' that stars Priyanka Chopra.

The 'Newton' actor took to Twitter to pin a few pictures with Priyanka and the crew and wrote: "Can't wait to start #TheWhiteTiger with these supremely talented people. Priyanka Chopra #RaminBahrani #AdarshGourav #MukulDeora Netflix NetflixIndia."

In the snapshots, the actors along with the flick's director, Ramin Bahrani and producer Mukul Deora can be seen all smiles posing for the camera.

Apart from PeeCee and Rajkummar Rao, newcomer Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film which will go on floors from October in India.

The film, based on the book written by Aravind Adiga, will revolve around the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Along with Mukul, Priyanka Chopra will also be producing the film as the executive producer.

The 37-year-old 'Baywatch' actor will soon be seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' which will mark her Bollywood comeback after a hiatus of almost three years.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar is awaiting the release of 'Made in China' which will open in theatres around Diwali this year.

