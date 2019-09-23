British actors have field day at Emmys 2019!

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards gave reasons to rejoice to a number of British actors as five stars walked away with the biggest prizes one can achieve for their performance in Television.

Jodie Comer won the Leading Actress in a Drama for 'Killing Eve', Pheobe Waller-Bridge won Leading Actress in a Comedy for 'Fleabag', reported Deadline.

Waller-Bridge also took the award for Writing for a Comedy Series.

'Fleabag's' success is being termed a surprise as the category had a veteran show like 'Veep'. The show also won for Harry Bradbeer's direction.

Ben Whishaw for 'A Very English Scandal' won the prize for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

When Whishaw accepted the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series, he thanked his fellow cast, including Hugh Grant, director Stephen Frears and writer Russell T Davies for helping him win for his portrayal of Norman Scott in the show.

'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' won in the Television Movie category.

British celebrities were involved in 13 of the 27 awards including 'Fleabag', 'Chernobyl', 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver', 'Succession', created by Shropshire-born Jesse Armstrong, Charlie Brooker's 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' and 'A Very English Scandal'.

When Succession's episode titled 'Nobody is Ever Missing' won the award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Deadline quoted Armstrong as saying "Blimey. I'm quite overwhelmed, I didn't expect that. There's quite a lot of British winners, maybe too many. Maybe you should have a think about immigration restrictions on (shithole countries).

The award broadcasters bleeped the final words of his joke, but it was still clear that he was making a self-deprecating joke about British success at the award ceremony.

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards aired live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. For the first time since 2003, and taking a cue from this year's Oscars, which recently went without a host, the Emmys went host-less this year.

