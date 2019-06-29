Raksha Mantri visits Eastern Naval Command to review operational preparednes

-
ALSO READ
Navy Chief on farewell visit to Eastern Naval Comman
Military tribunal allows Karambir Singh to take charge as new Navy Chief on Friday
Bimal Verma again moves military court challenging appointment of Karambir Singh as Navy Chief
Vice Adm Verma withdraws petition challenging appointment of K Singh as Navy chief
Karambir Singh to be new Indian Navy chief
-
Accompanied by Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited navy's Eastern Naval Command here to review the operational preparedness of the force.
Last month, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain had assumed charge as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the Defence Ministeri will take stock of the critical war-fighting weapon systems and ammunition available with the three defence forces and the progress made by them in doing away with the shortage of the equipment in the backdrop of the recent conflict with Pakistan post-Pulwama attacks.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU