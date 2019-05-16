Rakul Preet Singh: Don't mind dating older man, if we complement each other

(India), May 16 (ANI): 'Yaariyan' Singh is looking to re-establish her career with rom-com, 'De De Pyaar De' starring actors and and set for release on May 17.

Helmed by Akiv Ali, the film is about a 50-year-old man who is juggling between his ex-wife and 26-year-old (played by Rakul Preet), with whom he falls in love with.

The said she does not see a problem with dating an older man.

When asked about her opinion on dating an older man, the said at an event here, "It is very common these days and at the end of the day what matters is how two people complement each other."

"It's not about the age but it's about the person. If I am attracted to an older person who has the same wavelength as I do then I don't have the problem with that, because at the end of the day what matters is that they both are happy together and complement each other. If there is such person then he must be young at heart otherwise age is just a number," she added.

"It's not an issue. It's happening because girls mature faster. Also, we see so many successful relationships with the age difference," she said.

The film's producers had realeased a trailer of the movie along with four tracks which include 'Mukhda Vekh Ke', 'Chale Aana', 'Hauli Hauli' and 'Vadi Sharaban', which was received well by the fans.

The poster of the film which released on March 22 also, caught the attention of the viewers because of Ajay's iconic leg split.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)