Working with Ajay, Tabu made Rakul push the envelope

Actress Rakul Preet Singh says teaming with veterans like Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Luv Ranjan's "De De Pyaar De" made her work harder.
Ajay and Tabu are playing special roles in the film.
"Working with two such amazing, fine actors makes you push your envelope. And I just can't wait for it to come out. Now I'm just counting days for the release," Rakul told IANS in an email interaction.
The film will be out in May.
"I am very excited for that film, because the role is amazing and there is a lot of prep that has gone into that role.. for the way I look and from the character point of view," Rakul said.
"People generally think that in a big actor's film, the girl might not have much to do, but this has a lot for me to do. I hope that I get acceptance from people for that role, from the industry and I hope that I have lived up to everyone's expectations... everyone associated with that film," added the actress, who has earlier featured in films like "Yaariyan" and "Aiyaary".
