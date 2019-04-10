Another IPS officer transferred in Andhra Pradesh

The has issued orders for the transfer of yet another in Andhra Pradesh, just two days before the state is set to go for polls.

The EC on Tuesday issued transfer orders for district SP Koya Praveen. This comes two weeks after it had issued transfer orders for three IPS officers, namely Venkateswara Rao, of Police (SP) and Srikakulam SP Venkata Ratnam, after leaders accused them of working in favour of the ruling

The poll body also ordered the transfer of Srinivas Rao, the of Tadepalli in district.

Speaking to ANI, EC officials, while confirming the transfers, said the two officers have been assigned non-election duties.

It may be noted that Tadepalli falls under Mangalagiri assembly constituency, the seat from where the state's IT will be contesting in the impending polls.

Earlier, the YSRCP had claimed that Tadepalli CI was acting in favour of the ruling party.

Polling for 175-member Assembly is scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

