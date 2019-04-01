RBI meeting on lending rate from April 2 to 4

The six-member Committee (MPC) headed by of India will begin its three-day meeting from Tuesday as industry leaders demand that lending rate is cut by another 25 basis points to stimulate growth.

On February 7, the MPC had slashed the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent. It was the first time in 17 months the had cut the rate at which it lends to commercial banks.

A repo rate cut allows banks to reduce for consumers, and lowers equal monthly instalments on home loans, and personal loans. A back-to-back cut in interest rate will provide relief to borrowers ahead of the

On Thursday (April 4), it will announce the decision on interest rate after wrapping up the first bi-monthly of 2019-20.

Continued weakness in economic activity, benign inflation and soft global growth could be the factors for a rate cut. However, the RBI may continue with the existing rate as global are not in comfort zone.

in February was 2.57 per cent, which is below the RBI's benchmark of 4 per cent. is expected to remain low due to excess production.

The had pulled down growth in industrial production to 1.7 per cent in January from 7.5 per cent a year ago. Industry leaders say the low investment cycle warrants a rate cut in the upcoming policy.

