RBI cuts key interest rate by 25 pc, changes policy stance to 'neutral'

The of India Thursday cut benchmark by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent on expectation of staying within its target range, a move that may translate into lower monthly installments for home and other loans.

The also changed its stance to 'neutral' from the earlier 'calibrated tightening', signalling further softening on its approach towards interest rates.

In the first policy review under Shaktikanta Das, the six-member Committee voted 4:2 in favour of the rate cut, while the decision to change policy stance was unanimous.

The RBI cut its estimates on headline which cooled off to a 18-month low of 2.2 per cent in December for the next year, and expects the number to come at 2.8 per cent in March quarter, 3.2-3.4 per cent in first half of next fiscal and 3.9 per cent in third quarter of FY20.

"Headline is projected to remain soft in the near term, reflecting the current low level of inflation and the benign food inflation outlook, the MPC resolution said, adding "we need to be watchful of vegetable prices, oil prices, trade tensions, health and education inflation, financial market volatility and monsoon outcomes".

The rate cut is in consonance of achieving the medium term objective of maintaining inflation at the 4 per cent level while supporting growth, it said.

Deputy and another MPC member, Chetan Ghate, voted for status quo in interest rates, while Das and three others voted for a cut in interest rates.

