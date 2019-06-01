Ready to face any consequences to stop Hindi language being forced on TN people: DMK

-
DMK leader T Siva on Saturday warned the central government and said that the party is "ready to face any consequences" against any attempt to make Hindi compulsory in Tamil Nadu through the new education policy.
"The attempt to force Hindi language on people of Tamil Nadu will not be tolerated by its people. We are ready to face any consequences to stop Hindi language being forced on the people here," Siva said here.
Siva stated that a committee has been appointed by the central government to draft a new education policy.
