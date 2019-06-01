JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

IPS welcomes changes in PM's Scholarship Scheme by Modi government

CWC'19: Key players to look out for in Aus-Afg clash
Business Standard

Ready to face any consequences to stop Hindi language being forced on TN people: DMK

ANI  |  Politics 

DMK leader T Siva on Saturday warned the central government and said that the party is "ready to face any consequences" against any attempt to make Hindi compulsory in Tamil Nadu through the new education policy.

"The attempt to force Hindi language on people of Tamil Nadu will not be tolerated by its people. We are ready to face any consequences to stop Hindi language being forced on the people here," Siva said here.

Siva stated that a committee has been appointed by the central government to draft a new education policy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 18:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU