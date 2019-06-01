Case against Mohammad Sanaullah 'fabricated', claim advocate and family members

The case against retired soldier who has been sent to detention centre for illegal migrants is "fabricated" as he was on a counter-insurgency operation in at the time police said to have taken his statement in Assam, claimed members and of Sanaullah.

"Yesterday, in an interview with local media, the has claimed that he never met Sanaullah and the person he enquired was not him but somebody else. In the Foreigners Tribunal, we have already contended that the case against him is fabricated and holds no truth as at the time the police claimed to have taken his statement he was deployed in counter-insurgency operation far away in Manipur," said Sanaullah

"He is falsely implicated in the case and he is not a foreigner. The enquiry is only being made on the basis of names and other details in the voter list which is not fully reliable as it has many errors. The thumb impression on the statement taken by the police is of a different person with the same name. We have approached High Court," said Mohammad Azmal Haque, Retd. and member.

members of Mohammad Sanaullah, the retired soldier who fought in the Kargil war two decades ago and who is currently serving as an ASI in the has approached the after he was sent to a detention centre for illegal migrants.

Mohammad Sanaullah, 52, who retired as an in the Army, was arrested soon after he was summoned by the Police Border Organisation, or the Border Police, in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The arrest followed the order of a that adjudged him a non-citizen.

Sanaullah's family said they hoped the would hand them justice.

Before joining Border Police, Sanaullah served in the Army for 30 years and was designated as a He was also conferred a medal by of for his service.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)