Reliance Jio launches digital literacy programme for first time users

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced a digital literacy initiative to empower first-time internet users with digital literacy and understanding of the internet.

As a part of the Digital Udaan initiative, Jio will engage with users every Saturday to help them learn about the JioPhone features, use of various apps and internet safety including use of Facebook on JioPhone to connect with friends and family in a simple, safe and secure way.

This will be achieved via audio-visual training in 10 regional languages. Jio has worked with Facebook to ensure that modulesdeveloped for Digital Udaan, are relevant for people in these cities and localities, and will provide train-the-trainer sessions and training videos and information brochures.

To begin with, the programme is being launched in nearly 200 different locations across 13 states. The initiative is soon expected to reach over 7,000 locations empowering millions of JioPhone users and other first-time internet users.

"Jio is always looking to work with key global partners to enhance the digital life experience of the Indianconsumer," said company's Director Akash Ambani. "Jio envisions to take this to every town and village of India, achieving 100 per cent digital literacy in the country," he said in a statement.

