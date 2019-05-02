Reliance Securities total income at Rs 337 crore in FY 19

Securities, the broking and distribution arm of Capital, said on Thursday it registered 149 per cent growth in profit after tax of Rs 32 crore during fiscal 2018-19.

This was on a total income of Rs 337 crore which moved up 7 per cent. In equity broking, the average daily stock exchange turnover grew to Rs 5,208 crore, marking a year-on-year jump of 16 per cent.

As on March 31 this year, Securities had 9 lakh broking accounts, 5 per cent up from last financial year. The commodity broking accounts rose by 6 per cent to 1.08 lakh while average daily commodities turnover increased by 20 per cent to Rs 327 crore.

The assets under management totalled Rs 3,983 crore, according to a statement.

"Despite market volatility, our customer centricity initiatives helped us manage our unique traded clients which led to 16 per cent growth in our average daily turnover," said B Gopkumar.

About 95 per cent of new accounts were opened digitally, enabling clients to trade on the same day. The has a geographical footprint of over 1,500 customer touch points.

