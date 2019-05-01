GST revenue collections peak at Rs 1.13 lakh crore in April

Gross revenue on account of (GST) in April totalled to Rs 113,865 crore, marking a growth of 10.05 per cent in the year-on period, the said on Wednesday.

Of this, Central GST was Rs 21,163 crore, State GST Rs 28,801 crore, Integrated GST Rs 54,733 crore (including Rs 23,289 crore collected on imports) and cess Rs 9,168 crore (including Rs 1,053 crore collected on imports).

The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for the month of March till April 30 was 72.13 lakh. The settled Rs 20,370 crore to CGST and Rs 15,975 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

Further, Rs 12,000 crore was settled from the balance IGST available with the Centre on a provisional basis in the ratio of 50:50 between the Centre and states.

The total revenue earned by the central and state governments after regular and provisional settlement in April was Rs 47,533 crore for CGST and Rs 50,776 crore for the SGST.

The revenue in April 2018 was Rs 103,459 crore, according to an official statement. The revenue during April 2019 was 16.05 per cent higher than the monthly average of GST revenue totalling Rs 98,114 crore in 2017-18.

