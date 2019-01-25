Remarkable growth of 42.3 pc in seafarer jobs

-
India provides 9.35 per cent of seafarers globally and ranks third in the list of largest seafarer supplying nation to world maritime industry, the Central government said on Friday.
The past four years saw an unprecedented growth of 42.3 per cent shipboard jobs for Indian seafarers. The seafarers employed on ships worldwide increased from 108,446 in 2013 to 154,349 in 2017, said Union Minister of State for Shipping, Road Transport & Highways and Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya.
The number of trained active seafarers today is 1.54 lakh, of which 4,700 are women. About 810 women are employed in the shipping sector, he said in a statement.
The Ministry of Shipping has strived to improve employment generation in the sector. The ban on the opening of new pre-sea and post-sea institutes has been lifted. Various requirements for approval of courses also delinked.
This has considerably helped in the opening of the new maritime training institutes, added Mandaviya.
