Karnataka's 1st 'Heart and Lungs' transplant patient makes rapid strides in recovery

68-year-old retired Central Govt. employee from who recently underwent 'heart and lungs' transplant at Narayana City earlier this month, is presenting speedy recovery.

With this he became with first patient in to receive 'heart and lungs' from a single recipient. Within 10 days of the surgery, the patient started speaking effortlessly and by now he has started walking as well.

He has become an inspiration to many around him in the hospital.

Speaking about the case Dr. Senior Consultant, at Narayana City said, "Heart and lungs function in tandem to supply and deliver oxygen to the rest of the body, which makes this transplant more complicated than single

For this transplant organs were retrieved as a bloc and transplanted to the recipient's body. Such requirements and conditions are rare in our country. The is successful and the patient is responding to the treatment positively."

He came to Narayana City six months back for consultation regarding his 'End Stage Lung Disease' for which was the only solution. When doctors conducted full body check-up, he was also diagnosed with As his health condition was not suitable for Bypass Surgery, the patient was registered at the 'Jeevasaarthakathe' in Nov'18 for Heart and Lungs.

" is complicated, risky and the chances of are higher and in this case we were doing bloc transplant which made the more complex. The patient was under observation in ITU for few days after the surgery to avoid any complications. The organs were transported via green corridor with the help of Traffic Police on 3 Jan 2019," said Dr. Basha Khan, Senior Pulmonology/Intensive Care and Medical Director-Lung Transplant, City.

The heart and lungs retrieval and transplant was performed by Dr. - Senior Cardiothoracic and Transplant Surgeon, Dr. - Cardiothoracic and Transplant Surgeon, Dr. Bagirath Raghuraman, Senior Consultant, Heart Transplant, Dr. Vijay C L, Consultant - Thoracic Surgery, Dr. Govardhan Reddy, Associate Consultant - Cardiothoracic Surgery, Dr. Inaythulla Khan, Associate Consultant - Team of Physicians led by Dr. Basha Khan - Pulmonology/Intensive Care and - Lung Transplant, Dr. - Consultant and Dr. Murali Mohan, - Pulmonology, all at City,

"This is truly a rebirth not only for me but my family as well. Getting 'heart and lungs' in less than 3 months of registering at Jeevasaarthakathe is also a miracle. Donating organs is a noble cause and I am thankful to the family of my donor. My entire family has taken a pledge to encourage everyone around us to become donors and help people in need," said the patient.

The patient received 'heart and lungs' from a 24 yr old male from Bangalore who met with a road accident and was admitted at a city hospital. Doctors declared him 'Brain Dead' and the family consented in the presence of Jeevasaarthakathe for organ donation to save many lives.

Sharing her experience, patients wife said, "My husband has been dealing with serious health concerns from past three years and things got more complicated in the last couple of months. We went to so many hospitals for right diagnosis but our efforts were mostly in vein. I am grateful we came to Narayana Health City for advise otherwise we might have lost him due to lack of knowledge of his heart condition. We are lucky that within three months of registration at Jeevasaarthakathe we found a matching donor. Team of doctors and administrative staff at Narayana Health City have been extremely helpful and supportive to my husband and my family.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)