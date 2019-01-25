Gopalan Enterprises announces its entry into shared office spaces with Gopalan Coworks

Making its debut into the exciting world of Coworking, Enterprises launches Coworks in with nearly 1.5 lakh square feet for 2000 seats across multiple locations.

The office spaces reverberate with that encourages today's 'digital nomads' to work in stylish comfort, at their own pace, in their own style while fast-tracking collaborations and evolvement.

Coworks comes with dedicated desks, 2, 4, and 6 seater cabins, 18 and 36 seaters, call cabins apart from discussion rooms and conference rooms. There is enough room for work and privacy.

provides an all-taken-care-of approach that includes an amply stocked pantry, cozy lounging spaces, private call rooms, and of course, bright and cheerful work areas. To add are offers of well-organised workshops, networking events, start-up conferences among other initiatives. The one and a half lakh sqft space is the first step towards creating a platform for young entrepreneurs, freelancers, founders, designers, corporates who are looking to mitigate costs and risks while accelerating growth through value-added connections and focused assistance.

Speaking about Gopalan Coworks, Prabhakar-Director, commented " is about working together while ensuring it doesn't seem like work at all. The informal, comfortable look and feel of the space, that has a latent efficiency sewn into it, enables one to focus on the dream-the goal. Additional support in the form of mentors, workshops, connects, networking events all add strength to the butterfly's wings."

Priced to cater to the budding innovator and for corporates, the dedicated desks are at Rs 7000/mth while the private offices range from Rs 8500 to Rs 10,000. This is inclusive of beverages and cookies to keep one energised, super fast and other enhancements available as per requirement. The premise has convenient parking in the mall basement. The prices offer the flexibility to opt for the best-suited combinations of space (dedicated desks or cabins) and for the duration.

Located at Gopalan Signature Mall, Old Madras Road, Gopalan Innovation Mall, Bannerghatta Road, Gopalan Millenium Tower, Whitefield, Gopalan Promenade Mall, Kathriguppe, and Corner at Commercial Street, offer multiple conveniences from the neighbourhood as well as the mall they are in. Within the premises, apart from the shopping, are swanky pubs and restaurants, fast for those crazy evenings after work, and sparkling new bowling lanes and savvy cinemas for leisure.

has been a renowned name in the Real Estate domain in The expertise that began with Residential Complexes is, today, spread over various domains as diverse as Malls, Commercial Spaces, Tech Parks, SEZs, Cinemas, Bowling, Organic Farming, Educational Institutions (Schools and colleges), Skill academies and now Aerospace too.

These organisations and institutions have become an integral part of the landscape. They have all carved a name for themselves in their spaces -a name that denotes quality, integrity, innovation, attention to detail and a clear focus on the customer needs. Gopalan Coworks aims to be a part of the same portfolio built on similar footing.

Awards and Recognition: was awarded Asia's by One at Singapore, this January 2019. Prabhakar, Director, Gopalan Enterprises won the award for Asia's Great Leaders at the same summit. Additionally, the company has received honors , a few of which are "The Best Affordable Project" from Quikr (Jan 2019), "Best Residential Project-Gopalan Olympia" from International Brand Equity (Nov 2019) and our Founder and Gopalan has also received the "Lifetime Achievement Award" from

