Researchers draw link between psychological distress, emotional eating, obesity

People with lower incomes may be more likely to have as a result of psychological distress that gives rise to emotional eating, recent findings suggest.

As part of the latest study, as team of researchers explored whether the relationship between lower socioeconomic status (SES) and is explained by psychological distress and subsequent as a coping strategy.

150 participants from from a range of socioeconomic backgrounds completed questionnaires measuring psychological distress, and resilience. They reported their income and education level as an indicator of socioeconomic status and their height and weight in order to calculate body mass index (BMI).

The findings were published in the Journal of

Researchers found that lower SES was associated with higher psychological distress, and higher distress was associated with higher emotional eating, which in turn predicted higher BMI.

The study showed that psychological distress alone did not facilitate a relationship between lower SES and BMI.

According to the researchers, the findings suggest that experiencing psychological distress associated with living in lower socio-economic circumstances is associated with to cope which in turn is associated with obesity.

"The reason for socioeconomic disparities in obesity levels is often attributed to the greater availability of low-cost, calorie-dense foods in more deprived areas relative to more affluent neighbourhoods. However, there is limited evidence for an association between and obesity, indicating psychological and emotional factors may also play a role," said Charlotte Hardman, of the study.

The study also revealed an unexpected finding. Higher SES was also associated with emotional eating. However, this pathway was not in response to significant psychological distress.

Researchers suggest that these findings indicate an important role for psychological and emotional factors in eating behaviour and body weight regulation, particularly for those of lower SES.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)