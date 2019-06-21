Retired soldier balances ball on head, sets record on Yoga Day

-
Guinness holder Retired Subedar-Major Azad Singh Shekhawat set a world record by doing Yoga and balancing a football on his head for four hours.
Shekhawat performed various asanas on the occasion of 'Yoga Day'.
"Yoga helps in curing all sorts of diseases and everybody should have to do it," Shekhawat said.
Earlier, Shekhawat had registered records in the Limca Book, Asia Book and India book for cycling 103 kilometres while holding a bottle on his head.
After that, he built a world record for walking 45 kilometres with football on his head, which found a way in the Guinness Book of World Records.
He also achieved a feat of 100-meter run with football on his head.
He added that he will go back to his home in Jaipur by cycling and holding football on his head.
