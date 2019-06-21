Fernando Torres announces retirement from football

Fernando Torres, former Atletico Madrid, and striker, announced his retirement from on Friday.

The Spaniard revealed his decision on a post and wrote, "I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my career. Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00 AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in to explain all the details. See you there."

Torres has put an end to his 18-year long career with different clubs. He is scheduled to hold a press conference on June 23 in to explain in detail.

The 35-year-old started his career at Atletico Madrid, as he had the love for the club since his childhood. He captained the team at just 19.

He had a shining career for He managed to win two (2008, 2012) and a World Cup (2010). He also scored the winning goal for in the 2008 Cup final against

Torres had scored almost 300 goals for the club and the country that led him to win eight major trophies.

