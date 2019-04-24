RJD unleashes 'jungle raj' in Bihar; Congress did nothing for state: Amit Shah

The 'jungle raj' unleashed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during 15 years of his rule in Bihar is enough to send shivers down the spine of the residents of Bihar, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday.
"Whenever there is a mention of Lalu-Rabri's jungle raj in Bihar, the residents of the state get terrified. His government thrived on the back of goons, unleashing corruption, appeasement and caste politics. This is what RJD gave to the state in 15 years of its rule," said Shah at an election rally here.
Shah also lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his party for failing to recognize and appreciate great leaders and politicians like Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Birsa Munda.
"From the days of independence till today, Congress has recognized leaders from just one family. They did not appreciate Sardar Patel, Bhimrao Ambedkar nor did they appreciate leaders like Birsa Munda," he said.
"In over 10 years of Congress (UPA 1 and 2) rule, they had given a measly 1 lakh 93 thousand crores to Bihar. But, in just five years of the BJP government, the state had got more than 6 lakh 6 thousand crores from the centre," he noted.
Shah also said that the trio Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Modi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will work hard at the centre to make Bihar a fully developed state.
"The trio of Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi and Narendra Modi are committed to work hard in the next five years to ensure Bihar progresses rapidly in the path to become a fully developed state," Shah said.
There are 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar and polling for first, second and third phase are already done. The voting for the rest of the constituencies will be held on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
