RJD unleashes 'jungle raj' in Bihar; Congress did nothing for state: Amit Shah

The 'jungle raj' unleashed by the Rashtriya (RJD) chief during 15 years of his rule in is enough to send shivers down the spine of the residents of Bihar, said on Wednesday.

"Whenever there is a mention of Lalu-Rabri's jungle raj in Bihar, the residents of the state get terrified. His government thrived on the back of goons, unleashing corruption, appeasement and caste politics. This is what RJD gave to the state in 15 years of its rule," said Shah at an election rally here.

Shah also lashed out at and his party for failing to recognize and appreciate great leaders and politicians like Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, and

"From the days of independence till today, has recognized leaders from just one family. They did not appreciate Sardar Patel, nor did they appreciate leaders like Birsa Munda," he said.

"In over 10 years of (UPA 1 and 2) rule, they had given a measly 1 lakh 93 thousand crores to But, in just five years of the BJP government, the state had got more than 6 lakh 6 thousand crores from the centre," he noted.

Shah also said that the Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM and will work hard at the centre to make a fully developed state.

"The trio of Nitish Kumar, and are committed to work hard in the next five years to ensure Bihar progresses rapidly in the path to become a fully developed state," Shah said.

There are 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar and polling for first, second and third phase are already done. The voting for the rest of the constituencies will be held on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)