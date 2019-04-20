Tejashwi attacks Modi ahead of Bihar meeting

Hours ahead of Narendra Modi's visit to to address a public meeting in the parliamentary constituency, Rashtriya (RJD) on Saturday attacked him for the state's suffering.

" has suffered a lot due to the Nitish-Modi duo. First got step motherly treatment due to political rivalry between them and now due to their forced political nexus which has pushed Bihar into opportunistic, destructive,communal and 'Manuwadi' politics," Tejashwi said in a series of tweets.

"Since has refused the basic rights of Bihar, ignored the aspirations of the people of Bihar, denied the rightful share out of each allocation, investment, the people of Bihar reject Modi," he added.

Modi's meeting is slated to take place at the Airport Maidan, Forbesganj.

is going to the polls in the third phase on April 23.

