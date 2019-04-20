Tejashwi attacks Modi ahead of Bihar meeting

-
Hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar to address a public meeting in the Araria parliamentary constituency, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday attacked him for the state's suffering.
"Bihar has suffered a lot due to the Nitish-Modi duo. First Bihar got step motherly treatment due to political rivalry between them and now due to their forced political nexus which has pushed Bihar into opportunistic, destructive,communal and 'Manuwadi' politics," Tejashwi said in a series of tweets.
"Since Narendra Modi has refused the basic rights of Bihar, ignored the aspirations of the people of Bihar, denied the rightful share out of each allocation, investment, the people of Bihar reject Modi," he added.
Modi's meeting is slated to take place at the Airport Maidan, Forbesganj.
Araria is going to the polls in the third phase on April 23.
