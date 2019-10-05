Rohit Sharma hits 13 sixes in a Test, breaks Sidhu's 25-year-old record

Indian cricketer on Saturday surpassed Navjot Singh Sidhu to hit the most number of sixes in a Test match for India.

He achieved the feat on day four of the ongoing first Test match between India and South Africa.

The right-handed batsman broke the 25-year-old record previously held by Sidhu. The former Indian cricketer had hit eight sixes in a match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

Rohit has hit 13 sixes in the first test match against South Africa before getting out for 127.

Earlier in the day, South Africa was folded for 431 runs as spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked seven wickets in the innings.

So far, India has scored 175/1 in the second innings with about two hours of day's play still remaining.