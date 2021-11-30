Cristiano Ronaldo slams Ballon d'Or chief over Lionel Messi 'lie'

-
ALSO READ
Ronaldo becomes first player to feature in five Euro Cup finals tournaments
Lionel Messi wins record 7th Ballon d'Or as Putellas claims women's award
Impossible for Barcelona to match previous salary of Messi: La Liga prez
Club Football: Barcelona's finances holding up new Lionel Messi contract
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo knocks off $4 billion from Coca-Cola's value
-
Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at Ballon d'Or chief Pascal Ferre for claiming that the Manchester United star told him that he wished to retire with more Ballon d'Or than the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.
Ronaldo posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, saying that he does not wish to win more Ballon d'Ors than Messi and his goal is just to make his team win.
"Today's outcome explains why Pascal Ferre's statements last week, when he stated that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi. He used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or," said Ronaldo.
"And he lied again today, justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist. I always want to congratulate those who win, within the sportsmanship and fair-play that have guided my career since the beginning, and I do it because I'm never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don't win against anyone. The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country," he added.
Messi was awarded the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time on Monday at a ceremony in Paris on Monday. Ronaldo has won the prize five times in his career so far.
"The biggest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football. I will end by saying that my focus is already on Manchester United's next game and on everything that, together with my team-mates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest," said Ronaldo.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor