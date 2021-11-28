ISL: Big difference between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, says Jose Diaz

SC East Bengal coach Jose Manuel Diaz said his team was beaten by a better side who didn't allow them to play their game as the Red and Gold Brigade went down 0-3 in the (ISL) match against ATK

Diaz's team conceded three goals in 11 minutes as they were blown away by the Mariners who took control of the game early and never relinquished it.

The match exposed the big gap between the two teams as it has now been three years since SC East Bengal have won a Kolkata derby.

"We faced a very good team and they made it very hard to play our game. We made a lot of big mistakes. It's a dangerous thing to do with this team in front of us because they have a good level. We couldn't play our game," said Diaz during a virtual press conference held after the game.

"We understand the feeling of the fans. But at the moment there is a big difference between SC East Bengal and ATK That's the real situation," he added.

With two wins from two, ATK jumped to the top of the table, two points clear of Jamshedpur FC. They feature in a repeat of last season's final with Mumbai City midweek while SC East Bengal plays Odisha FC next.

