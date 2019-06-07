Russia lodges protest with US over 'possible collision' in South China Sea

-
ALSO READ
US conducts latest South China Sea sail-by amid trade talks
After 36 years of service, INS Ranjit to be decommissioned on Monday
INS Kolkata and Shakti undertake Group Sail with Japan, Philippines, US naval ships
Russian military monitors US missile destroyer in Black Sea
China says US aims to 'stir up trouble' with naval sail-by
-
The Russian Pacific Fleet on Friday claimed that the USS Chancellorsville "suddenly changed its course" and "crossed the path" of Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov in the disputed South China Sea.
Moscow has since lodged a protest with the United States over the "possible collision," according to Sputnik.
"Today, at 6:35 am Moscow time (3:35 GMT) while the Russian sea detachment of the Pacific Fleet moved along with the US carrier attack group, the USS Chancellorsville suddenly changed its course and crossed the path of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov just 50 metres away from the ship," the Russian news agency quoted a statement issued by the fleet as saying.
The Russian team had to perform "an urgent manoeuvering" to dodge a mishap.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU