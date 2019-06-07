Russia lodges protest with US over 'possible collision' in South China Sea

The Russian on Friday claimed that the "suddenly changed its course" and "crossed the path" of in the disputed Sea.

has since lodged a protest with the over the "possible collision," according to Sputnik.

"Today, at 6:35 am time (3:35 GMT) while the detachment of the moved along with the US group, the suddenly changed its course and crossed the path of the just 50 metres away from the ship," the Russian news agency quoted a statement issued by the fleet as saying.

The Russian team had to perform "an urgent manoeuvering" to dodge a mishap.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)