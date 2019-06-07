Dubai: 8 Indians killed in bus accident

Eight Indians were killed when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in on Thursday evening.

Police said that the bus carrying 31 people "overrun a traffic signal" near the Rashidiya exit on Thursday evening. people of different nationalities were killed while five were critically injured, reported

The Indian consulate in said that at least eight Indians were among dead.

"We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that 8 Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident. Consulate is in touch with relatives of some of the deceased and awaits further details for others to inform their families," the consulate tweeted.

The Indians were identified as Rajagopalan, Pathan, Reshma Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev and Tilakram Jawahar Thakur.

