Saudi Arabia: Pak PM performs Umrah with his wife

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan went on an 'Umrah' pilgrimage to Mecca with the first lady Bushra during his visit to Saudi Arabia for the 14th Summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He was accompanied with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, reported Express Tribune.

During his pilgrimage, Imran wished for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan and unity for the Muslim community all around the world.

The Pakistan prime minister is in Saudi Arabia to participate in the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit to be held in Makkah.

The conference titled 'Makkah Summit: Together for the Future' hosted by Saudi crown prince Mohamad bin Salman which aims to develop a unified stance on current issues and events in the Islamic world.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 16:13 IST

